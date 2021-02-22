MOVING UP: Napavine Moves to 3-1 on the Season as Haily Murray Serves 16-Straight Points in Second Set Against Onalaska
Hailey Murray went off on Onalaska, serving 16 straight points during one stretch in the second set, fueling Napavine’s sweep of the Loggers (25-22, 25-6, 25-19) at home Monday.
“She was just on and hitting her spots, keeping Onalaska on their toes,” Napavine coach Monica Dailey said. “I was very happy with her.”
Napavine wins its second straight and moves to 3-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming from Toutle Lake last week.
Dailey praised Rae Sisson and Jordan Wilson for playing smart, knowing which teammates to set and when to set them. Dailey also commended blockers Keira O’Neill, Tanner Simpson, Jesse Lee and Skyla Ettner for tough performances at the net.
Murray, who also served six consecutive points in a row during the third set, added a team-high seven kills on the night, along with Sydney Purvis. Vannie Fagerness served 100%.
Onalaska, which falls to 1-4 on the season, was led by Morgan Hamilton’s seven kills, 11 digs and one block. Dakota Hamilton added seven kills and a block, while junior Andi Oliver notched four kills and four blocks while playing strong at the net. Hannah James served 100% on the night and added seven digs.
“Our serve-receive killed us,” Hamilton said. “We have to have our girls be more aggressive… we did really good the first and last game.”
Napavine travels to take on a formidable Kalama team, which might be the best in the league, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Onalaska hosts Winlock at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Adna Takes First Loss of the Year
Adna finally met its match. The Pirates couldn’t contain a red-hot Kalama team as the Chinooks swept Adna 25-18, 25-13 and 25-15 in Kalama on Monday.
Adna falls to 3-1 overall and 3-1 in league play after facing what Pirates’ coach Wendie Dotson said is probably the best team in the Central 2B League. The Chinooks have multiple players who compete for high-level club teams and it showed on Monday.
“They’re smart and they take advantage of your weaknesses,” Dotson said. “We knew coming into this week that it would be challenging for us.”
Maddie Kleemeyer led the way for the Pirates, serving 13-of-14 with four aces. Alyssa Davis was 100% on serving and contributed 14 digs. Emma Eko had a team-high 15 digs, while Madison Fay was 6-for-7serving with one ace, nine digs and three kills.
“There were a lot of good things I saw,” Dotson said. “The girls played with a lot of confidence that first game. I felt the girls did a good job.”
Adna gets another tough test when they travel to Cathlamet Tuesday to take on Wahkiakum.
Winlock Falls in Three to Toutle Lake
The Cardinals are still searching for their first win of the season after getting swept by Toutle Lake (25-9, 25-10, 25-15) on the road Monday night. Winlock drops to 0-4 on the season with the loss.
“We definitely expected more success against them,” Winlock coach Chastity Pennington said.
Winlock junior Addison Hall led the Cardinals offensively with 14 kills on the night. Senior middle blocker Karlie Jones led the team in serve-receive and paired well with Madison Vigre in the middle with blocking. Senior Kaitlynn Mitchell performed well serving, Pennington said.
“We put some freshmen in the back row and they played fantastic,” she said. “Our digging has improved tremendously and is the highlight of our success this season.”
Winlock stays at home Tuesday when it hosts Rainier at 7 p.m.
Rainier Nabs First Win of the Season
Rainier finally got one in the win column, in convincing fashion, nonetheless, sweeping Morton-White Pass 25-10, 25-14, 25-14, at home on Monday.
Chloe Kelly led the Timberwolves with 18 kills and four digs, while Katie Salguero added nine kills and four aces.
“We worked on a new lineup and our serve-receive was better,” MWP coach Tammy Kelly said. “We just struggled to finish plays.”
The Mountaineers move to 1-2 overall while the Timberwolves drop to 0-3. Rainier travels to Winlock on Tuesday, while MWP travels to Stevenson.