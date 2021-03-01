ON THE EDGE: Napavine Can’t Overcome Raymond-South Bend in 3-2 Overtime Defeat at Home Monday
The first time around, Napavine fell 3-1 on the road to Raymond-South Bend in the Tigers’ season opener on Feb. 10. This time, the Tigers pushed the Ravens into overtime but were unable to seal the deal, falling 3-2.
“We got into overtime, they got possession, had us on our heels and snuck one in on us,” Napavine assistant coach Chris Tarabochia said.
Junior forward and captain Natalya Marcial got the Tigers on the board in the 25th minute on an unassisted goal, followed by eighth-grade midfielder Haley Gallagher’s goal in the 77th minute on an assist from Marcial.
“It was a beautiful line run,” Tarabochia said of Gallagher’s goal. “(Marcial) brought it up from outside mid and crossed it 10 yards from the goal to Haley.”
The Tigers had a chance to take a 2-1 lead before Gallagher’s goal on a counter-attack opportunity where Marcial made a great run and got loose near the Ravens’ goal, but Raymond-South Bend’s keeper made an outstanding fully-outstretched save to knock the ball away.
The Tigers (1-2) were coming off their first victory of the season, a 2-0 win over Forks on Friday, and were hoping to parlay that momentum into another win. Although it didn’t work out the way they hoped it would, Tarabochia said the team is improving as the season goes on, which is encouraging.
“We’re getting much better possessing the ball,” Tarabochia said. “It’s all coming from taking care of the little things. What’s helping is Haley is becoming a strong midfielder and we’re going to have more scoring opportunities. We’re athletic, coachable and getting better each time.”
Napavine (1-3) travels to Adna (5-0) on Wednesday.
Pirates Run Win Streak to Five
Macy Kalnoski scored her first two goals of the season to help Adna remain undefeated in a 2-0 shutout-victory over league nemesis Ocosta in Grayland on Monday.
The win pushes the Pirates’ win streak at five games with a perfect 5-0 overall and league record. Ocosta falls to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in league, with both losses coming to Adna.
“It’s been good, we’re hanging in there,” Adna coach Horst Malunat said.
Kalnoski scored the opening goal of the game in the 10th minute on an assist from Kaylin Todd, helping the Pirates take a 1-0 lead at the half. Kalnoski scored again in the 71st minute to give the Pirates some breathing room in the 71st minute on an assist from Summer White.
“Macy did great,” Malunat said. “We’ve been kind of moving players around and Macy went upfront tonight. Zarine (Walker) had some nice shots, too. She’ll be another factor up top with Macy, too.”
Adna (5-0) hosts Napavine (1-3) on Wednesday.
Loggers Win Fifth Straight
Brooklyn Sandridge’s two goals, one in each half, helped Onalaska push its win streak to five with a 2-0 shutout over Stevenson on the road Monday.
The Loggers move to 5-1 overall, their only loss coming in a 2-1 defeat to Toledo in the season opener. Since then, Onalaska has allowed just one goal during its five-match win streak.
“We’re kind of on a roll,” Onalaska coach Chris Van Clifford said. “Things are looking pretty good. We did a good job keeping calm and had a lot of great shots… Stevenson was pretty athletic but we were able to handle them.”
Cierra Russ finished with one save on the night and keeper Alex Cleveland-Barrera recorded six saves.
Onalaska hosts Toledo at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 8, which will mark the third time the two teams have faced each other this season. The Loggers defeated the Indians 4-0 in their last matchup on Feb. 17.