HOT STREAK: Onalaska Won Its Third-Straight Match in a 6-0 Defeat of Toutle Lake Wednesday at Home
Cierra Russ and Brooklyn Sandridge each scored two goals and Onalaska shutout Toutle Lake for their third consecutive victory Wednesday at home.
The Loggers, who improved to 3-1 overall, continued their hot streak after falling to rival Toledo in the season opener.
Russ notched the opening goal in the fourth minute, followed by another goal by Joscelin Escalera just a minute later to help the Loggers take an early lead. Sandridge hit from 25 yards out in the 20th minute to make it 3-0 at the half.
Russ nailed her second goal 11 minutes into the second half, while Callie Lawrence scored in the 66th minute followed by Sandridge's second goal to close out the scoring. Alex Cleveland-Barrera finished the night with one assist and was 100% on saves.
Onalaska hosts Winlock (1-2) at 4 p.m. Friday.
Pirates Prevail Again Over Ravens
Kaylin Todd knocked in two goals and Summer White added one goal and one assist as Adna took down Raymond-South Bend for the second time this season in a 5-0 victory at home Wednesday.
Todd started the scoring off in the 10th minute on an assist from Joey Swenson, and the Pirates wouldn’t score again for another 35 minutes.
“It was a little bit of a slow start,” Adna coach Horst Malunat said. “I can’t be unhappy. We moved the ball well.”
After a 1-0 lead at the half, Summer White knocked in a goal in the 45th minute on an assist from Macy Kalnoski, then four minutes later, Faith Wellander scored on an assist from Presley Smith. Todd’s second goal of the night on an assist from White gave the Pirates a 4-0 lead, then Sadie Burdick closed the scoring out on an assist from Keaton Dowell.
Despite the slow start, the Pirates dominated from start to finish, outshooting the Ravens 18-0, and Raymond-South Bend only crossed the half two or three times the entire game, Malunat said.
The Pirates improve to 4-0 on the season, have scored 23 total goals and have allowed just one. Senior keeper Kayden McCombs pitched her third shutout of the year.
Adna travels to Ocosta on Monday in a rematch of the Pirates’ 2-1 win over the Wildcats on Feb. 10.
Cardinals Conquered by Chinooks
A high-powered Kalama team kept their starters in most of the match, blowing Winlock out 13-0 in Kalama Wednesday.
Down 6-0 at the half, the Cardinals put in reserves to start the second half, while the Chinooks kept their starters in and attacked downfield, scoring three more goals in three minutes en route to an uneven victory.
“We held the first 19 minutes and were doing some good things,” Winlock coach Brian Zeise said. “But Kalama is a really good team and they took advantage of our younger players, like they should. All we can do is go out there, have fun and play the game.”
The Cardinals fall to 1-2 overall and 1-2 in league and face another tough matchup when they travel to Onalaska at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Indians Win Shootout Over Bulldogs
For the second game in a row, junior Marina Smith came up big, this time scoring the lone goal in a shootout that gave Toledo a 1-0 win over Stevenson on the road Wednesday.
Two days earlier, Smith exploded for four goals and three assists in Toledo’s 8-1 blowout over Toutle Lake. She proved just as valuable Wednesday, helping the Indians move to 4-1 overall and 4-1 in league play.
“She came in and put the ball in the back of the net to give us the win,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said.
Still, it wasn’t the win or overall team performance Vaquez wanted to see. The Indians racked up 20 shots and 10 corner kicks and were unable to convert on any of them.
“I feel like we took a step back,” Vazquez said. “We didn’t play our best game. We came off the bus not mentally ready and lacked the finishing and creating aspects.”
Vazquez commended Stevenson for playing a great game and holding off the Indians, who had possession for about 90% of the match. At one point, Vazquez had his entire defensive line posted 30 yards from Stevenson’s goal. Toledo sophomore keeper Daphnie Bybee finished with two saves.
“We’ll go back to the whiteboard,” Vazquez said. “I’m not disappointed, because they worked hard. I just want us to be competitive.”
Toledo moves to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in conference. The Indians host Winlock at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Tigers Drop Road Match in Ocosta
Napavine couldn’t keep up with a tough Ocosta team in a 10-0 defeat in Grayland Wednesday. The Tigers host Forks at 6 p.m. Friday.