W.F. West kept things close in the second set, but the Tigers were too consistent in the bookend sets and picked up a 25-12, 26-24, 25-12 Evergreen 2A Conference volleyball victory Friday night in Chehalis.
“They looked steady,” Bearcat coach Emily Mora said of Centralia. “They kept the ball up on their side of the court.”
The Tigers improved to 5-1 with the win, using a three-set loss to the Bearcats in Chehalis last season as motivation.
“They refused to let that happen again, so they just came out fired up, with a lot of energy, ready to get after it,” Centralia coach Marti Smith said. “It really showed in that first set.”
The Bearcats picked up their defense in the tight second set, however, though the Tigers’ tight win gave them momentum in the final set.
“Coming off a five-set victory (over Tumwater) and a late night the night before, you just don’t know what to expect, and the girls just rose to the occasion,” Smith said. “You like to see your players persevere like that.”
Madison Stoeckler had 28 assists with five kills, 11 digs and 12 of 12 serving for Centralia, with Jadyn Hawley adding 10 digs, four kills, four aces and 12 of 12 serving.
Evie Rooklidge hit on all 12 of her serves and added 17 digs, and Ella Orr went 13 of 14 serving. Maddie Corwin had six kills and two blocks, and Lily Miller added four kills with two blocks. Six different hitters had at least four kills for Centralia.
Ava Olson led W.F. West with seven kills. Alisha Anderson added 24 digs, Saige Brindle dished out 11 assists, and Kambriah Simper and Morgan Rogerson both served 100%.
Savannah Hawkins and Raina Romine each added two aces.
“We didn’t play our best. We made a lot of errors,” Mora noted. “We need to clean up our side of the court quite a bit.”
The teams meet again Tuesday night, with W.F. West (3-3) traveling to Centralia.