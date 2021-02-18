REBOUNDING: The Tigers Rebounded From a Four-Set Loss to Black Hills Tuesday to Sweep the Bobcats at Home on Thursday
CENTRALIA — Centralia dominated throughout the night Thursday, easily pushing past a visiting Aberdeen squad in straight sets (25-14, 25-15, 15-15) to move to 2-1 on the season.
The win comes after a four-set loss to Black Hills on Tuesday that gave the Tigers their first loss of the season.
“It was a wonderful bounce-back win,” Centralia coach Marti Smith said.
Centralia junior Evie Rooklidge was a perfect 14-for-14 serving with 18 digs against Aberdeen. Junior Jadyn Hawley was 14-for-16 serving with four aces and six kills, while Ella Orr was a perfect 11-for-11 serving. Madison Stoeckler tallied a game-high 30 assists to go with five kills, and Madelinn Corwin, the team’s top hitter percentage-wise, notched seven kills.
“(Corwin) continues to get better,” Smith said. “(Stoeckler) did a good job moving the ball around.”
The Tigers scorched 15 aces total as a team and had seven players with four or more kills on the night.
“We really brought it with our energy tonight,” Smith said. “Yesterday we had a really good practice and it showed tonight. It was a huge growing point. Our servers distributed the ball well to multiple players.”
Centralia (2-1) hosts Rochester on Tuesday.
W.F. West Falters to Black Hills
W.F. West’s two-game win streak to start the season came to an end Thursday as the Bearcats fell in straight sets (22-25, 20-25, 13-25) to a Black Hills team that is proving to be the class of the 2A Evergreen Conference.
“They were very strong,” W.F. West coach Emily Mora said. “They’re a great team.”
Bearcats freshman Ava Olsen led with a team-high six kills, while sophomore outside hitter Raina Romine added five kills. Alisha Anderson, Morgan Rogerson and Saige Brindle each served 100% on the night. Hillary White added two blocks and Savannah Hawkins had one ace. Anderson also passed 2.3 on 51 attempts.
The Bearcats notched just three total aces on the night.
“It was the toughest team we’ve faced this season,” Mora said. “After the game, we talked about how you learn more from a loss than a win. We learned a whole lot tonight. We’re going into our next practice with a focus.”
W.F. West (2-1) travels to Tumwater on Tuesday. The Thunderbirds (2-1) swept Rochester Thursday.