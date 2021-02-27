NO UPSET: W.F. West Nearly Took Down Skyview in a 26-20 Loss Saturday
In a last-minute game, scheduled after a W.F. West’s original opponent, Black Hills, had to cancel due to a player contracting COVID-19, the Bearcats nearly took down Class 4A Skyview.
The Bearcats held a 13-7 lead at the half after a Max Taylor rushing touchdown and Bryce Laufenberg’s 37-yard field goal. Skyview retook the lead in the third quarter and scored again early in the fourth to go up 20-13.
W.F. West’s Kolby Hansen kept the Bearcats alive with a 25-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown with less than five minutes to play to tie the game. A missed field goal by the Bearcats with 1:30 left to play sent the game into overtime, where Skyview was able to punch it in and seal the win.
“It was hard-fought on both sides,” W.F. West coach Dan Hill said “I’m proud of the way our guys grinded, outmatched up front, and the hearts our guys played with to overcome lots of obstacles.”
Taylor finished with 15 carries for 38 yards and a score. Gavin Fugate was 12-for-22 passing for 94 yards. Brit Lusk caught four balls for 21 yards, Taylor three for 30, Cade Haller three for 13 yards and Carter McCoy had one catch for 21 yards. The Bearcats totaled just 117 yards of offense.
W.F West (2-1) travels to Centralia at 6 p.m. on Saturday.