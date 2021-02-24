UNBEATEN: W.F. West Moves to 3-0 on the Season After Sweeping a Shorthanded Centralia Team Wednesday
W.F West had no trouble finishing off a shorthanded Centralia squad, sweeping a Tigers’ team that was forced to forfeit two matches, 6-0 on Wednesday in Centralia.
“We’re strong from top to bottom,” State said. “In tennis, you don’t have to have the best tennis player to win. You just need to have several good ones.”
Freshman phenom Justin Chung defeated Centralia’s Landon Kaut 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match.
“Justin Chung is a strong and consistent tennis player,” Centralia coach Deb Keahey said. “Today was the best I have seen Landon Kaut hit the ball, freely and aggressively.”
W.F West’s Gabe Cuestas, who switches with Chung at No. 1 singles every other match, swept Centralia’s Brandon Yeung 6-0, 6-0. Bearcats’ Jacob Blomdahl defeated Centralia’s Justin Kuykendall 6-0, 6-0 in No 3 singles.
“Yeung covered the court well today but Cuestas’ shot-making was just too good,” Keahey said.
Just one match was played on the doubles side as Centralia was forced to forfeit the No. 2 and 3 doubles matches due to missing players. W.F. West duo justin Chung and Aaron Boegess defeated Centralia’s Connor O’Dell and Isaac Parkin 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 doubles.
No. 2 doubles partners Cade Cameron and Christian Iverson won by forfeit, as well as Andrew Boegess and Hans Meyer in the No. 3 doubles match.
“W.F West has proven to be the strongest team in our league this season,” Keahey said. “They have a solid team and like they say, if you’re not winning, you’re learning. Our team definitely learned a lot this match. The scores don’t show it, but I thought the team’s level of play improved against W.F. West.”
W.F. West (3-0) is back in action at Tumwater at 3:30 p.m. Friday, while Centralia travels to Aberdeen at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Both are dependent on the weather.