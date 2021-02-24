WATER WORLD: A Muddy, Watery Course Hampered Scores but Not Spirits as Rochester Battled with Tumwater Wednesday
The surprisingly sunny skies were a warm welcome at Riverside Golf Course Wednesday. The course conditions were not. With holes four and five each turning into lateral water hazards, and lake of water taking up the entire fairway on the fifth hole, Rochester was unable to hold off a strong Tumwater team, falling 285-245.
“Both teams played well for the conditions,” Rochester coach Eric Holmkvist said.
Rochester sophomore Rowdy Edminster, the Warriors’ No. 6 guy, led the Rochester with a 54, while Xavier Mendez shot a 55, junior Brady Moen a 57, Luke Barth a 58 and Ethan Eyer a 61.
“For a lot of our guys, those were excellent scores,” Holmkvist said. “Our top two guys didn't shoot their best scores, but for our younger guys, it was impressive.”
Tumwater’s Reagan Broome was match medalist, carding a 44 for the day. Gabe Johnston shot a 46, Kaden Clark a 49, Matt Gleizes a 51 and Jax Monti a 55.
Rochester hosts Shelton at 3:30 p.m. on Monday at Riverside Golf Course.
Bearcats Stay Unbeaten
W.F. West also enjoyed sunny weather up in Shelton, playing for the first time at Alderbrook Golf Club in years, due to the Highclimbers dropping down to Class 2B this season.
The Bearcats made the most of it, topping the Highclimbers 209-225 to improve to 2-0 on the season, just two days after defeating Centralia in the season opener.
“The weather held out. It was great,” W.F. West coach Matt Klovdahl said. “The course was in great condition.”
Junior Tukker Rosbach was match medalist, shooting an even-par 36 on the day. Camryn Bostwick shot a 2-over-par 38, while Brock Bunker was 4-over-par at 40, Dirk Plakinger shot a 45 and Jacob Douglass a 50.
“That’s pretty much what I’m expecting of Tukker and Camryn,” Klovdahl said.
For Shelton, Cartner Barnes led with a 40, Luke Lemmox shot a 45, Holmes Waltermeyer a 45, Tobin Dudley a 44 and Wyatt Anthis a 51.
W.F. West gets back on the course Monday when it travels to Tumwater for a matchup of 2A Evergreen Conference powerhouses.