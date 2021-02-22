TWIN CITY BATTLE: The Bearcats Took the Dual Matchup but Centralia’s Jesse Kuykendall Wins Medalist Honors Monday
For the first time in over a year, the W.F. West and Centralia boys golf teams smashed some golf balls in a league match Monday at Newaukum Valley Golf Course.
The Bearcats won the dual match, 233-271. Centralia’s Jesse Kuykendall won medalist honors, shooting a 45 for the day. It was a rough outing for both teams, which are used to playing during a normal fall season when the remnants of summer are still showing.
“The conditions were brutal with the wind, rain and cold,” W.F. West coach Matt Klovdahl said.
W.F. West’s Camryn Bostwick led the Bearcats, shooting a 46, one stroke behind the leader Kuykendahl. Teammates Brock Bunker shot a 47, Jacob Douglas a 48 and Tucker Rosbach with a 50. For the Tigers, Andrew Mitchell shot a 52, Brady Sprague a 56, Wyatt Barmel a 58 and Sawyer Terry a 60.
Klovdahl said he was happy with his team’s performance after such a long time off from competing. All the regular season matchups are gearing the two teams for districts, which will be held March 18 and 19.
“I’ve got an experienced squad with most of my five playing varsity last year,” Klovdahl said. “It was food for them to get back on the course and they did pretty well considering the conditions. Learning to play in weather is difficult to deal with.”
The Bearcats are back in action at 3:30 p.m. in Shelton. The Tigers travel to Tumwater to take on Black Hills at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.