The Grizzlies stayed just ahead of Tenino for three straight sets on Tuesday to pick up a 25-16, 25-9, 25-15 1A Evergreen League volleyball victory.
“It seemed like we couldn’t quite put it all together,” Tenino coach Wanda Blanksma said. “I thought the girls really came back and battled well in that third game. We actually had the lead for quite some time, but we just couldn’t maintain.”
Kaylee Reddekopp, a 6-foot senior, tallied three blocks and served 8 of 9 for the Beavers.
“She really played a great game on the net,” Blanksma said, noting that Reddekopp joined the team this season with minimal experience. “It’s starting to come together for her.”
Courtney Backman added a 9-of-10 serving performance for Tenino.
The Beavers (0-4) play at Hoquiam (2-3) on Thursday.