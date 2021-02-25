IMPROVING: Beavers Drop to 0-5 But Play Best Game of the Season, So Far
Tenino is still searching for its first win after losing to Hoquiam in straight sets (25-12, 25-9, 25-14) on the road Wednesday. But coach Wanda Blanksma is seeing improvement as the season goes on.
“Overall, without a doubt, this was our best team performance,” Blanksma said. “They were communicating, they battled all night and it was a great, consistent effort by the entire team.”
Malika Slassi led the Beavers defensively with four blocks on the night. Freshman setter Brooke Bratton was 9-for-10 from the service line, while Courtney Blacman was 8-for-9 serving and Bailey Greene was 10-for-12.
The Beavers drop to 0-5 overall on the year and travel to Montesano on Tuesday.