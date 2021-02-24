UNDEFEATED: Tenino Moves to 5-0 on the Season After Dominating Hoquiam 7-1 on Tuesday
Brieanna Dell and Megan Letts scored two goals a piece and Tenino girls soccer romped to a 7-1 road victory over Hoquiam Tuesday in the Beavers’ first league game of the season
The Beavers (5-0), who ran their win streak to five games and remain undefeated, received goals from five different players, while Abby Severse and Grace Vestal each dished out two assists on the night.
With Dell’s two goals against Hoquiam, she has 10 on the season and inches closer to 100 career goals, sitting at 96 now after Tuesday’s match.
“We played well and moved the ball well,” Tenino coach Kevin Schultz said. “We wanted to be quicker and move the ball direct since the field was so muddy.”
The Beavers, which outshot the Grizzlies 36-3, which included 22 goals on target, wanted to get their midfield involved in the scoring. It worked as Tenino’s first three goals were from midfielders.
Letts knocked in the first goal of the night, unassisted, in the 24th minute. Senior Iris Campesino scored in the 33rd minute on an assist from Vestal. Vestal notched a goal of her own in the 42 minute, while Hoquiam answered with its own goal in the 50th minute.
Severe, who moved out of goal in the second half to play left wing, scored in the 55th minute on an assist from Kayla Feltus. Dell scored her foals in the 57th and 64th minute, while Letts scored her second goal of the night in the 62 minute on an assist from Severse.
Tenino hosts Hoquiam again on Thursday at 6 p.m.