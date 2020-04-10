Get Creatively Active: Winlock Dance Center Will Look to Help Kids, Adults Recover From Isolation

If these stressful times are getting you down, Winlock Dance Center can help you stay physically active and socially creative. Your children can take this opportunity to produce a full blown show for you. Dance! Sing! Laugh! We can get through this together!
Located at 415 NE First St. in Winlock, the Winlock Dance Center provides many opportunities to do both. From children’s dance classes to gentle senior yoga, owner Robin Brumley can do it all. “As a business owner and teacher of 20 years, the best part of my career has been sharing my passion and talent with others,” Brumley said. “Dance is something that unites us across-cultures, ages and demographics. It's something that can bring us together soon once again."
While the dance center is currently closed amid the statewide stay at home order, Brumley hopes to open up again for classes tentatively on May 5.
“I know many parents are anxious to get their children active again and have been concerned about the effects this event will have long-term,” she said. “I want my dance studio to serve as a positive, active outlet to help students, parents and even grandparents recover mentally and physically from the recent isolation.” Brumley has always prided herself on creating a clean, friendly environment for all students to safely interact.
Classes at the studio generally include six to ten students in total, with special events such as summer dance camps and performance showcases throughout the year. Kids aren’t the only people that get the opportunity to be special as the Winlock Dance Center offers unique classes for adults and seniors, too. First wedding dance choreography, small group fitness training, or line dancing lessons at Frank's Bar, Brumley can get you active and prepared.
For now, Brumley is frequently uploading short tutorial videos to the center’s Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/WinlockDance/ and YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP95IjHyid79MGy8bKgIFRA The videos offer a variety of lessons such as basic stretching, beginning yoga, ballet techniques, hip-hop dances and home workouts all free of charge. "I wanted to help my students continue their training from home and thought I could share these with an entire community who could also enjoy the benefits of some fun physical activity. Just because you might not have money to donate right now I think we all can do a little something to make the situation better for people" Brumley said.
Brumley started the studio just over a year ago when she stumbled across the town of Winlock during a New Year’s trip to Seattle. “I fell in love with the small country town and wanted to bring this studio here to offer an opportunity to those that would possibly never experience professional dance training,” she said. She’s since been embraced and welcomed into the community. Prior to moving to Washington, Brumley lived in San Diego. She earned a bachelor's degree in dance from San Diego State University and performed professionally with various hip-hop dance troupes throughout Southern California.
Go to winlockdancecenter.com to view the full Spring and Summer class schedule at Winock Dance Center.
