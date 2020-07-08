The Centralia Police Department is continuing to search for a man reported missing earlier this week.
Robert S. Gerard, 93, was last seen at about 6 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Reynolds Road and Pearl Street.
Searches began Tuesday night in the area Gerard was last seen did not yield any clues to his whereabouts, according to the police department. The Centralia Police Department, Riverside Fire Authority, ARES radio volunteers and other volunteers searched the area in a grid and drones were used to search riverbanks and ponds.
Crews also searched the area where the Chehalis and Skookumchuck rivers meet at Fort Borst park on foot and with a drone.
Volunteers helping with the search are being asked to refrain from going onto private property without permission from the landowner. A BOLO, or Be on the Lookout notice has been issued to statewide law enforcement agencies.
To report information on his location, call 911 or 360-740-1105.
