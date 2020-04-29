Data provided by Lewis County Public Health and Social Services
Recent deaths in Lewis County include:
• Shirley Elizabeth Nelson, 76, Centralia, March 22
• Betty Nadine Edwards, 79, Centralia, March 23
• Cecelia Marie Hartlerode, 75, Pe Ell, March 23
• Elizabeth Alice Spain, 84, Centralia, March 24
• Justin Robert Schaffer, 28, Chehalis, March 24
• Sonja Rochelle Reichert, 79, Silver Creek, March 24
• Havana Nasserghandi, 63, Centralia, March 24
• Andrew Jackson Imel, 82, Salkum, March 25
• Esther Marie Connolly, 88, Centralia, March 25
• Jerry W. Box, 83, Winlock, March 25
• Harry Charles Morley, 82, Centralia, March 25
• Marcella Mae Daley, 85, Centralia, March 26
• Barbara Diane Siegel, 78, Centralia, March 26
• Ann Marie Cates, 72, Onalaska, March 27
• Carol Mae Belcher, 90, Centralia, March 27
• Doris Joyce Markham, 94, Morton, March 27
• Donald Lee Carpenter, 80, Vader, March 27
• Patricia Fay Shafer, 78, Centralia, March 29
• Donna May Taylor, 70, Centralia, March 29
• Anna Amelia Gorniak, 87, Chehalis, March 30
• Joyce Frogner, 90, Chehalis, March 31
