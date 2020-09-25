• KEITH C. JORGENSEN, 82, Centralia, died Sept. 21, 2020 at home. A service is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Borst Park Kitchen No. 1 Saturday, Sept. 26. Arrangements are by Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• JODIE MARLENE COTHREN, 62, Winlock, died Sept. 5, 2020 in Ellensburg. A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m., Oct. 3 at the Vader Assembly of God Church in Vader.
• BRUCE GARLAND CLEMENHAGEN, 79, Ridgefield and Litchfield Park, Arizona, died Sept. 20 at Beacon Rock Marina in Washington. Arrangements are under the care of Gardner Funeral Home in White Salmon.
