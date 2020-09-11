• JANICE KAY PAWLIKOWSKI, 72, Centralia, died Sept. 6 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• KIMBERLY MOTT, 64, of Lewis County, died Sept. 7, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
• ROBERT L. ARMSTRONG, 92, Silver Creek, died Sept. 8, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• BRIAN SMITH, 46, Kelso, died Saturday, Sept. 5, at OHSU, Portland. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• TERRY A. WALLIN, 77, Winlock, died Wednesday, Sept.9, at home. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:00 P.M., Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Urban Cemetery, Winlock. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• EDYTHE D. DAYS, 96, Chehalis, died Friday, Sept. 11, at Chehalis West Assisted Living. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
