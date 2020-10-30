• BRUCE EDWARD CHAMPLIN, 71, of Centralia, died Oct. 21, 2020 at home. Arrangements are by Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
• VIRGIE DOTT STICKLER, 66, Chehalis, died Oct. 19, 2020 in Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• SANDRA PATRICIA DAVIS, 63, Mineral, died Oct. 8, 2020 at Morton General Hospital. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• MICHAEL GEORGE CORDELL, 72 Rochester, died Oct. 16, 2020 at UW Medical Center in Seattle. A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring. Arrangements were by the Co-op Funeral Home, Seattle.
• ANTON GUSTIN, 72, Chehalis, died Oct. 23, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• RICKY J. LAFFERTY, 61, Centralia, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• RALPH NEER, 67, Centralia, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ROBERT L. THORNTON, 64, Doty, died Thursday, Oct. 29, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ELBERT LEE (PETE) KEESEE, 75, Grants Pass, Oregon, formerly of Centralia, died Oct. 26 2020 at Three Rivers Hospital in Grants Pass Oregon. A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at Brush Riders Arena, 155 Davidson Road, Williams, Oregon.
