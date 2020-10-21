• DAWN GAY HILL, 61, Morton, died Oct. 15, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• ADELE FAYE PETERSON, 95, Chehalis, died Oct. 18, 2020, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• LEO VOLK, 86, Centralia, died Oct. 17, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• DIAN JEANNINE HERRICK, 78, Onalaska, died Oct. 16 at home. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• RICHARD “DICK” SLAYMAKER, 79, Rochester, died Tuesday, Oct.13, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Grand Mound Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JAMES “JIMMY” D. BROOKS, 61, Chehalis, died Saturday, Oct. 17, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• ROBERTA A. WOODMAN, 95, Centralia, died Tuesday, Oct 20, at Best Quality Home Care Adult Family Home. A private graveside will be held at Claquato Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
