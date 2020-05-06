• JOSEPH JOHN BOOMER, 66, Napavine, died at his home on May 2, 2020. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are by Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• R. EARLE PARMELE, 100, Chehalis, died May 2, 2020 at Chehalis West Assisted Living. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are by Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• ZERINE H. LOOSE, 76, of Rochester, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home. A private family service will be held at Claquato Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel, Centralia.
• ANTON MICHAEL SCHNEIDER, 67, Centralia, died at home on April 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
• MARY HELEN PIERRON, 80, of Rochester, died May 3, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• LAURIE M. JOURNA, 66, Chehalis, died Saturday, May 2, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Centralia. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock
• LLOYD R. RAMSEY, 70, Morton, died Saturday, May 2, at VA Puget Sound Hospital, Seattle. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.