• CLARENCE ALLEN BALE, 80, of Toledo, died May 17, 2020 at home. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• HAZEL LUCILLE WICKERT, 101, of Winlock, died May 16, 2020 at home. A service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at St. Francis Mission Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• PATRICIA GOAD, 84, of Onalaska, died May 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• RICHARD J. WARNOCK, 64, Missouri, formerly of Winlock, died Friday, May 15, at the family home. Services are not planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• SANDRA L. COMA, 78, Winlock, died Saturday, May 16, at her home. No services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• SHIRLEY A. CATALANO, 67, Chehalis, died Sunday, May 17, at Welcome Home Adult Family Home. Services are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• VERA E. BLUHM, 83, Napavine, died Sunday, May 17, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. A private family graveside service will be held at the Napavine Cemetery. A celebration of life to follow at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
