• BONNIE JEAN MORGAN, 77, Onalaska, died March 17, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. A family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• NAOMI TAPIO, 95, Rochester, died March 17, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.