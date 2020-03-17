• PHYLLIS J. CHURCH, 92, of Ethel, died March 6, 2020 at home. Services are pending. Arrangements are by Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• TY LEE SQUIRES, 41, of Mossyrock, died March 9, 2020 at Morton General Hospital. A service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• BETTY LOU WARD, 93, Vader, died Feb. 28, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Noerling’s Mortuary.
• IVAN BELCHER, 96, of Mossyrock, died March, 5, 2020. A service will be scheduled at a later date. Services are under the care of Brown Mortuary, Morton.
