• ROSEMARY RAGAN, 64, of Chehalis, died Feb.. 25 at home. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• VAN MCDANIEL, 92, of Salkum, died Feb. 17 at home. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• CLAUDE W. ORR JR., 87, of Clarkston, formerly of Randle, died Feb. 10 at home. There will be a celebration of life from noon to 3 p.m. March 6 at his home, 2202 10th Ave., Clarkston. Due to COVID-19, this will be open house style and outside in his backyard.
• GEORGE G. MCNELLY, 78, of South Bend, died Feb. 20 at Providence St. Peter Hospital. A family service will be held at Fern Hill Cemetery in March.