Death Notices
• CORD LANE BARNETT, 50, Pe Ell, died May 29, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are by Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• ALLEEN E. HUNTER, 98, Centralia died June 1, 2020 at Sharon Care Center in Centralia. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• JODY FERGUSON, 51, of Lewis County, died May 15, 2020. No services are scheduled. Arrangements are by McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
• MARK J. CHAPMAN, 55, Chehalis, died Saturday, May 23, at his home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• BETTY L. RAUBUCH, 84, Chehalis, died Tuesday, June 23, at Chehalis West Assisted Living. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• LESLIE R. KEARNS, 70, Chehalis, died Wednesday, June 3, at Roo Lan Health and Rehabilitation, Lacey. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
