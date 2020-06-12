• FRANCISCO QUINTANA GONZALES, 79, Toledo, died at Providence St. Peter Hospital on June 7, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
• STEPHEN MICHAEL CHECK, 67, of Tenino, died June 3, 2020 at the Midway RV Park in Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of funeral alternatives of Washington.
• BEATRICE I. COTHERN, 73, Napavine, died Wednesday, June 10, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• BARBARA J. STEWART, 81, Chehalis, died Wednesday, June 10, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• SAMUEL “ANDY” WILSON JR., 95, Vader, died Thursday, June 11, at home. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Little Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
