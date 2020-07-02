• DOROTHEA MAHOOD, 92, of Onalaska, died at Roolan Healthcare Center Lacey, Wash. on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Services will be held at 1 p.m. July 10 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel, Centralia.
• SHIRLEY FOLLETT, 91, Chehalis, died at her home in Chehalis on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel, Centralia.
• EVA BEST, 80, Onalaska, died June 30, 2020 in Onalaska. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• ERNEST A. AHRENS, 94, died Wednesday, June 24, at home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Claquato Cemetery, Chehalis. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• MOZELLE LAMPI, 88, Vancouver, died Monday, June 29, at Sunshine Care Adult Family Home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
