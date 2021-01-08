• EVA MARCELLA MELESKIE, 96, Toledo, died Dec. 27, 2020, at home. A viewing will be held at Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel on Monday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will immediately follow the service at Lone Hill Cemetery in Toledo. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• BARBARA MAE COUSINS, 87, Centralia, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• LAVERNE H. SMITH, 98, Vancouver, died Wednesday Jan. 6, at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• SANDRA ELLEN SMITH, 73, Centralia, died Thursday, Jan. 7, at Sharon Care Center in Centralia. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.