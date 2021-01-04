• RAMON NAVARRO, 73, Winlock, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• DALLAS NICHOLS, 76, Winlock, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Canterbury Gardens in Longview, WA. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• GLEN UNZELMAN, 90, Chehalis, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at The Hampton Care Center. A private family burial will take place at Claquato Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• LAUREL PICKETT, 93, Chehalis, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Potters Community Home. Details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• VICTOR MUSIC, 88, Packwood, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Morton General Hospital. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• SALLY MARIA (DEVLIN) PIKUTARK, 73, of Lacey, died Dec. 31, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.