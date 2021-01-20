• DANNEL L. LYNN, 76, Vancouver, died Saturday, Jan. 16, at Discovery Nursing in Vancouver, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• EDNA DARLENE SPEARS, 84, Centralia, died Sunday, Jan. 17, at PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver, Washington. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• TROY LLOYD ALBERT, 74, Chehalis, dies Jan. 16 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
• GERALD SELMAN, 67, Salkum, died on Monday, Jan. 18, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• THOMAS ARTHUR BOONE, 75, Ethel, died Jan. 13 at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• GREGORY J. WILSON, 73, Chehalis, died Dec. 15 at his sister’s home. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
