• STARR ANN WEBB, 65, Morton, died on Thursday, Jan. 7. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• SARA DIANE HOLMGREN, 37, formerly of Onalaska, died Jan. 6 in Plentywood, Montana. No service details are available at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fulkerson Funeral Home in Plentywood, Montana.
• SHYLA MARIA TOWNE, 38, Centralia, died Dec. 21 at home. Service details are not yet available.
• ALICE ANN ELDER, 86, Chehalis, died Jan. 9 at Silver Acres Adult Family Home. A provate family funeral Mass was held Jan. 14.
