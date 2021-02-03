• LEROY KERCHER, 81, Castle Rock, died on Jan. 30 at the Villager in Castle Rock. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• SANDI K. CALDWELL, 71, died Jan. 31 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• KENNETH STULGIS, 86, died Jan. 30 at his residence in Longview. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• CARL EDWARD LOONEY, 89, died Feb. 1 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
• JAMES ROBERT BASSETT, 85, Vader, died Jan. 26 at home. A private family viewing and service are scheduled. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• SIENNA SALINA TOUTAI, 21, Randle, died Jan. 25 in Morton. A viewing is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, from 11-6 at Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• DANNIEL LEE WALCK, 79, Glenoma, died Jan. 30 at home. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.