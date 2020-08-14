KAREN M. CAMPBELL, 68, Winlock, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, at her home. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
CLIFFORD W. MILLER, 88, Centralia, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
EDWARD N. RICHARDS, 75, Winlock, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Service details are pending at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
JEANNE MARIE RUDEEN, 77, Centralia, died Aug. 11, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
DONNA MARIA FOISTER 71, Centralia, died Aug. 9, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington.
HELEN R. ROBISON, 95, Chehalis, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. A private family graveside service will be held at Napavine Cemetery, at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
JEREMY J. SMITH, 49, Pe Ell, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Providence Centralia Hospital. Service details are pending at this time.Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
WILLIAM C. HANSEN, 80, Onalaska, died Thursday, Aug. 13, at Community Home Health and Hospice, Longview. Service details are pending at this time.Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
ULAH L. SLOANE, 75, Longview, died Thursday, Aug. 13, at Frontier Rehabilitation and Extended Care, Longview. Service details are pending at this time.Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.
