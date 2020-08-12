• CARROLL EDWARD HARRIS, 74, Toledo, died Aug. 7, 2020 at Providence Centralia Hospital. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• JESSICA ANDERSON, 39, Centralia, died July 9, 2020 in Lewis County. Arrangements are by McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
• RICHARD LEE HAYES, 88, Toledo, died Aug. 7, 2020 at his home. No public service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• DEBRA LYNNE PRATT, 61, Chehalis, died July 31, 2020 at home. No service is scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel.
• MARY “BECKY” BLASER, 92, Chehalis, died Aug. 5, 2020 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. Service details are pending. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
