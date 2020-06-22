Mike Hamilton was mistakenly identified in Julie McDonald’s June 16 column as the grandson of Alfred and Ruth Hamilton. He is their youngest son. Alfred’s grandson, Todd Wilson, previously took care of the Hamilton billboard. The writer regrets the error.
•••
The Chronicle seeks to be accurate and fair in all its reporting. If you find an error or believe a news item is incorrect, please call the newsroom as soon as possible at 807-8224, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.