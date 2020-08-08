Residential Structure Fire

A firefighter stands on the porch of a residence following a fully involved structure fire in the 2500 block of 174th Avenue Southeast off state Route 507 near Tenino.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Chronicle Photographer Jared Wenzelburger captures these photos at a fire near Tenino Friday afternoon. Look for updates at chronline.com when more details are available. 

Residential Structure Fire

A firefighter mentions the need for a bulldozer following a fully involved residential structure fire in the 2500 block of 174th Avenue Southeast off of state Route 507 near Tenino Friday afternoon.
Residential Structure Fire

South Thurston Fire and EMS responded to a fully involved residential structure fire Friday afternoon in the 2500 block of 174th Ave. SE near Tenino.
Residential Structure Fire

A vintage Mustang is seen following a fully involved residential structure fire Friday afternoon in the 2500 block of 174th Ave. SE near Tenino.
Residential Structure Fire

A firefighter drags a hose through the scene of a fully involved residential structure fire in the 2500 block of 174th Avenue Southeast off of state Route 507 near Tenino.
Residential Structure Fire

Multiple vehicles were scorched during a residential structure fire in the 2500 block of 174th Avenue Southeast Friday afternoon near Tenino.
Residential Structure Fire

Smoke rises following a fully involved residential structure fire in the 2500 block of 174th Avenue Southeast off state Route 507 near Tenino Friday afternoon.
Residential Structure Fire

A division supervisor walks through the scene of a fully involved residential structure fire carrying an ITAC Status Board in the 2500 block of 174th Avenue Southeast Friday afternoon in Tenino.
Residential Structure Fire

The inside of a vintage Mustang is seen following a fully involved residential structure fire Friday afternoon in the 2500 block of 174th Avenue Southeast near Tenino.

