Jackson Highway south of Chehalis was closed to traffic Saturday morning as firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of the highway.
Chehalis Fire Department Chief Ken Cardinale told The Chronicle the occupants escaped safely. He said an investigation will determine the cause of the fire.
