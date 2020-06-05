Voie Commentary: How Can We Apply Lessons of George Floyd’s Death in Our Community?

It might surprise you to know that not one, not two, but three Chronicle columnists were present at the peaceful event in solidarity with Black Lives Matter at the historic Lewis County Courthouse on Monday evening — myself, Brian Mittge and Julie McDonald.
Each of us shared images and scenes from the event via social media. It was a moving experience.
After the event, Mittge and I were discussing ways that we can apply the lessons from George Floyd’s death in our own local communities. What are the ways that the community can come together with local law enforcement to make sure that our officers are always equipped with the best practices and most inclusive training while also ensuring accountability?
Overall, I think we are fortunate to have great law enforcement officers and professional departments and agencies that really do care about their communities.
Since June is “Pride Month,” it’s worth recognizing that the Centralia Police Department, specifically, has made highly visible efforts to unite the community and be inclusive of all communities and humans. They’ve hosted several events and encouraged hate crime reporting through their “Safe Space” program within business cores and community areas.
The Centralia Police Department also has been highlighting their own diversity and inclusion recently, celebrating the hiring of their fourth female officer. They posted a photo recently of the four women in uniform together — the first time four female officers had been on duty at once in the city.
With all that said, we do know that the Centralia Police Department has an administrative accountability issue — namely that, if administrators are found to violate their own policies, according to the city manager, there is no oversight body to issue corrective action. When I discovered through records requests that the chief of police and other administrators had apparently violated multiple levels of their own taser policy, it was revealed that there was no one “watching the watchmen.” A citizen oversight panel would solve this problem.
It’s worth noting that, at the time of that column, only one Centralia city councilmember, Peter Abbarno, bothered to formally respond regarding the matter.
Knowing that there are improvements yet to be made within Centralia, one of the things I would encourage citizens to do is to stay highly engaged in the process of hiring a new chief of police. When the most recent chief was hired in 2015, there was a formal process and public participation pieces. The Chronicle reported on each of the final three candidates. So, while that process has been postponed due to COVID-19, keep an eye out for how you can participate as a citizen in that selection process.
I do hope the city council chooses an open, national search process as used previously.
Looking at our larger greater Lewis County community, you can encourage your local agencies and departments to get what’s called “accredited” by either the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) state program or the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) national program.
In a nutshell, accreditation programs ensure that law enforcement agencies are operating to the highest standards across a broad variety of categories — administrative, procedural, hiring practices, etc. Documentation is used to verify accreditation every four years.
I believe that the Chehalis Police Department is actually the only accredited agency in Lewis County (and has been since I was a kid). The Centralia Police Department was previously accredited and reaccredited under Bob Berg, but that accreditation has since lapsed. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was first accredited in 1976 under Bill Wiester, but that has also since lapsed.
Both Centralia PD and Lewis County SO have been actively working towards reaccreditation through WASPC.
Again, all that said, I don’t have any reason to believe that our local law enforcement officers are deficient on their racial bias training and I haven’t heard of any racially-tinged issues as of late. But, if we, as a community, want to ensure that our officers are operating to the highest professional standard, these are the avenues where you can start asking questions or engaging your elected representatives and city officials to make sure that’s happening.
•••
Brittany Voie is a columnist for The Chronicle. She lives south of Chehalis with her husband and two young sons. She welcomes correspondence from the community at voiedevelopment@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.