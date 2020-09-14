Marty Ansley’s letter of Sept. 5 requires a response, as slander and smear should always be answered, since they “destroy objective truth.”
To place President Donald Trump in the same paragraph with Hitler, Goebbels, Rev. Jim Jones and Putin is a sickening insult to our president and to Trump voters and Trump supporters.
This sort of vicious slander will not help the Democrats. It merely reflects badly on Marty Ansley’s values and his judgement.
And referring to fictional characters Superman, Lou Grant and Huckleberry Finn for support is weak. And Edward R. Murrow probably would not quote from a “supposedly anonymous, very highly placed source within the ‘deep state.’”
Mr. Ansley’s attempt to create a story full of nasty negatives is nasty.
Mike Kimbrel
Oakville
