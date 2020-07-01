Has there been any comments by our Senators Maria Cantwell or Patty Murray regarding the occupation of the six-block area on Capitol Hill in Seattle, named CHOP?
Have they offered advice or solutions to this ongoing problem? Are they for or against the occupation? They’ve both been strangely silent.
Have they forgotten which state that they represent?
Sharon Kilbourn
Chehalis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.