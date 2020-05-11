I’m writing to endorse Peter Abbarno who is running to represent us in the Washington state House of Representatives. As lawyers, both Peter and I know that we don’t need any more gun laws. He also knows that some of our gun laws need repealing.
I’m proud and happy to support Peter Abbarno to represent us in the 20th Legislative District, and I urge the people of Lewis County, and especially gun owners, to join me.
Steve Carmick
Chehalis
