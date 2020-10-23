I recently ran for Lewis County PUD Commissioner and was not selected to move on to the general election. Now, I am supporting Michael Kelly. I ran due to the change in management spending philosophy from conservative to liberal, and to curb ever increasing power rates. I worked at the PUD for over 37 years and began to see a change in spending when a manager from outside the area was hired by the PUD Commissioners.
Because of the spending spree, the PUD has used up its reserves and now has raised rates 5 years in a row. With a $60 million 10-year spending plan and zero projected load growth, rates will continue to go up.
During the past three years, I have attended rate and budget hearings. I and several other ratepayers have made suggestions to help minimize the rate increases but our comments are ignored.
In the 2021 budget, there are nine new positions with an average cost of $125,000/year per employee. The PUD could save over $1 million and reduce the rate increase if these new positions are eliminated. Ten new positions are slated for 2022.
No wonder the PUD wants a new $12 million office building. Many management team members do not live in Lewis County, therefore are not affected by rate increases.
I have known Commissioner Kostick since before he was a commissioner and consider him a friend, however we do have a difference of opinion on how the commissioners should be serving the ratepayers. It is a commissioner’s duty to protect the public for overzealous staff projects and expenditures. I do not approve of rubber stamping staff projects. The commissioners should be representing the ratepayers’ interests by keeping spending in check, minimizing rate increases, and assuring good power service to its customers. It is time for a change in leadership, which is why I am urging everyone to vote for Michael Kelly for PUD commissioner.
Steve Grega
Chehalis
