Last week's Chronicle article, "Seniors Eligible for Vaccine Struggle to Get Appointments," shared the erratic way COVID vaccines are being distributed.
I got my first shot out of luck. I was conversing with someone on eHarmony who overheard after her shot that they would have more on Monday. The state website said the clinic was first come first serve, no appointments required, but they were out of vaccine.
My friend repeated what she heard. I took a chance, drove 90 miles, arrived at 7 a.m., and others in line heard the same thing. I was 39th in line. They had 100 shots that day. They asked my birthday. Being over 65, I was in and given an appointment for the second shot.
I find on the state site it’s saying "already filled" on appointment schedules for every possible appointment.
If you aren’t aware of new appointments when first posted, chances of randomly finding one are slim. The mass vaccination planned by Providence in Olympia on Feb. 6 filled up within minutes. A friend signed up, but by the time she told me, all were taken.
The mass vaccination at Southwest Washington Fairgrounds also had all appointments fill up quickly. For that one, Providence was quoted saying they informed clinics in the county at 8:30 a.m., and by that afternoon, when a friend told me, appointments were filled.
Two friends of mine from Thurston County did get shots at Lewis County fairgrounds, one informed by his doctor's office and the other saying a friend told him. Some clinics relayed the information to their patients early. Others didn't. Another friend told me he made an appointment with his doctor.
I was on a Providence email list but got a notification two days later. I was in a Zoom physical with my doctor while appointments were filling up for the fairgrounds. Despite my complaints about not being able to find a shot, it wasn't mentioned.
My clinic doesn’t inform patients in mass or personally about availability. They suggest the state website.
Another clinic put me on a list and keeps me informed. They’re working on tier 1a first, and then will move to 1b, contacting me then. They do it right. People older than 75, people in rest homes, and first responders get shots first, and I take my place in line.
But now I won't need it.
The system is flawed as if designed to give heart attacks to our seniors. Why don't clinics keep a list? Randomly posting available appointments and a mad dash to get one is crazy. If you're not on a list, have a clinic that gives you a heads up, or on your computer all the time, you're not likely to get one anytime soon.
Inlsee has said when half of 1b candidates have gotten shots, he'll release the next tier to compete with the rest of 1a and 1b who still haven't gotten one. How will seniors compete with the tech savvy youth?
The distribution needs fixing.
Neal Kirby
Centralia