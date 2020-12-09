In 2016, Donald Trump joined John Quincy Adams, Rutherford B. Hayes, Benjamin Harrison and George W. Bush as the only presidents to carry the electoral college while losing the popular vote. But Trump now has managed to lose the popular vote twice, and by this standard must rank as the single biggest loser in presidential history.
Trump has whittled away the past few weeks in predictable dissipation, ignoring the deadly coronavirus while frantically spewing lies about the election and firing any official who dares to disagree with him, the facts be damned.
Among those summarily dismissed was Trump appointee Chris Krebs, the cybersecurity chief at the Department of Homeland Security, who stated that the claims of fraud in the election “are either unsubstantiated or are technically incoherent.” To tell the truth in this administration is to lose your job.
Potentially even worse, Trump has deep-sixed Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, among others at the Pentagon, and replaced them with what appear to be subservient mediocrities.
One such is Scott O’Grady, Trump’s nominee for an important international security post.
In league with General Michael Flynn and Trump attorney Sidney Powell, O’Grady has urged the declaration of martial law in this country, a “temporary” suspension of the Constitution and a military-supervised re-vote of the presidential election. No such man should be allowed within a mile of the Pentagon, much less employed there.
Would Trump actually attempt to mount a coup d’etat and destroy the Constitution just to remain in power? Only if he thought he could get away with it.
Meanwhile, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s shameless efforts to delegitimize the electoral process are being laughed out of court. One case even was likened by a federal judge to a “Frankenstein’s monster.”
This is not a term commonly found in legal textbooks. So barren of evidence are Trump’s pleadings, so bereft of logic, that a completely new lexicon has had to be coined.
It is entirely characteristic that Trump, a multiple bankrupt who lost the popular vote by three million in 2016 and by six million in 2020, would double-down and consider yet another run in 2024. Never mind that he probably would lose by 12 million.
With a few notable exceptions, presidential nominees usually are chosen from the ranks of Congress and the state governorships. Currently, there are about 250 Republican senators and representatives and 27 GOP governors for a total of 277.
Can’t the Republicans find a nominee who is not a spoiled brat and sore loser, an incontinent liar, a national embarrassment and an international pariah, a sawdust Caesar?
In 1941, Churchill said of the defeated narcissist and demagogue, Mussolini: “Here, surely, is the world’s record in the domain of the ridiculous and the contemptible. This whipped jackal, Mussolini, with yelpings not only of appetite but even of triumph, this absurd imposter, will be abandoned to public justice and universal scorn.”
Is it fair to apply these words to Donald Trump? In the American context, yes.
Joseph Tipler
Centralia
