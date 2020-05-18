The term “money laundering” is used to describe a process where money from a criminal enterprise is deposited in the legitimate bank account of a co-conspirator and then moved swiftly (laundered) through a series of other legitimate or semi-legitimate accounts until it is very difficult to determine what the original source of the money is.
Over $200 billion of laundered Russian oligarch booty resides in New York City real estate. Little wonder Donald Trump guards his tax returns to the death.
Similar to money laundering, the purpose of disinformation is also to obscure facts or to make the truth seem unknowable.
Like a seemingly legitimate bank account launders criminal funds, Fox News and right wing social media conspiracy theorists such as Infowars are Trump’s medium for making his brain barf seem plausible to some.
China engaged in disinformation at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic regarding human to human transmission of the virus and it is likely a lot more people died there than was officially reported. It is also certain U.S. spy satellites picked up unusual frenzied activity around hospitals and morgues in Wuhan, China as early as last November and Trump was warned as early as December.
Trump continues to traffic in what could be called blame laundering or passing the buck. To obscure is own deadly lies, foot dragging and gross incompetence in the pandemic, he and his disinformation team casts blame in every possible direction. From now to the election in November, Trump Republicans will be shouting, “China, China China, look over there!”
What China did is almost as dangerous as if someone were to suggest coronavirus might be cured by drinking or injecting oneself with bleach or disinfectant. But then what kind of demented fool would say something like that?
Had Trump shown any effort or leadership to develop a program of mass COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and quarantining, all necessary steps to box in and contain the virus, we could today be opening our economy relatively safely without a vaccine or cure. Public health scientists know how to do it. South Korea, Taiwan, New Zealand and Germany all did that. Social distancing is an important first step but that alone will not get us permanently back to work.
Like the defense against a foreign military invasion, the defense against an invading virus is the responsibility of the federal government. If pandemic readiness was actually made a part of the Defense Department it might then get the attention and funding it requires.
Trump is just flat out lying when he says the Obama and other previous administrations left the public health cupboard bare. He is the one who diminished public health in the federal budget. His chaotic and abject dereliction of presidential duty to create a comprehensive COVID-19 testing program that could have gotten the country to a safe harbor is simply inexcusable.
Marty Ansley
Cinebar
