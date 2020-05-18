Thank you to Bruce Foreman for his letter of April 25th regarding the RVs parked at the Mellen Street Park and Ride. It was an eyesore and certainly a sanitation and health issue. We too, worried about the waste being thrown into the Chehalis River near there.
Thank you to Mr. Peter Abbarno for coming forward and making the necessary contacts to get the cleanup procedure started.
Thank you WSDOT for following through on the towing and clean up.
We appreciate how nice and clean the park and ride is again as of this date, May 12.
Gerry and Larry Bilyeu
Centralia
