Dear Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler,
Thank you for speaking up for what was right.
After having voted your conscience against the former president’s actions leading up to and during the events of Jan. 6, you also spoke out boldly reinforcing your position and sharing important details about what happened on that day. Could you have foreseen that your statement would be so consequential?
I want to applaud and express my support to you in this moment. Your actions were selfless and even patriotic. I don’t know what political price you will pay for doing the right thing, but I sure hope other Republicans follow your example and surprise us by revealing that they are also capable of upholding their oath.
Elsie Rodriguez Paz
Lewis County