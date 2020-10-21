As a 20-something who plans on living in Lewis County for the foreseeable future and plans to raise a family here, I feel insecure with Edna Fund to continue in leadership in Lewis County.
The first thing I think of is her use of money. The average Lewis County resident makes an average of $40,000 annually. She has spent that alone on flyers to tear down her opponent with false information, who also is a civilian of the very county she leads.
It didn’t do anything to give people a reason why she is a good leader. All it did was show that she is impulsive and unwise when it comes to spending money. Not to mention, it was her personal money, supposedly. If she’s willing to spend nearly $40,000 of her money on flyers tearing someone else down with lies, how then will she use my tax dollars to better Lewis County?
Also, she is currently in leadership. Swope is currently a resident of Lewis County. Does she actually care about the residents of Lewis County if she’s willing to tear Swope as a resident down while in leadership? Did she think about the ramifications for Swope and his family? Did she ask Sean Swope himself for facts? As Edna Fund claims to be a fellow Christian woman and someone who has been in politics for eight-plus years, I would hope she would know how to conduct her campaign in a mature and truthful manner.
Lewis County needs someone with vision for all age groups, someone who cares about the future of the young and elderly. Through all of my personal conversations that I have had with Swope, I feel heard, motivated, encouraged, understood and cared for. He has proven with his actions that he will follow through with his word, even with the little things.
He does all he is asked and expected to do with extreme excellence while always going the extra mile for the other persons benefit. I have witnessed and experienced this from Swope firsthand. I want security that my elders, myself and my future kids will be thriving while living in Lewis County. Swope’s policies give me comfort to live in Lewis County.
In addition to his policies, he has shown remarkable character qualities before and throughout his campaigning process. He did the right thing with the Twin Transit situation and walked with integrity, truth and humility. I have witnessed him serving our community by picking up garbage on the side of the road, serving meals, serving local churches, delivering groceries and listening to community members about their thoughts with Lewis County. It’s also necessary to be said that Swope served Lewis County before considering running for office.
He’s been an active leader in bettering our county before announcing his campaign. He is genuine in care, strong in work ethic, clear with vision and truthful with words and actions. Sean Swope is a leader I trust and want to lead our county. Lewis County needs Sean Swope to take the position as Lewis County commissioner.
Arianna Cecotti
Centralia
