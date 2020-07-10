I am writing this letter in support of Edna Fund for reelection in District 1, representing Lewis County, Washington.
I cannot say, exactly, when I had the first opportunity to work with Mrs. Fund because there have been so many throughout the years.
Through my former employment with the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce, through fundraising efforts with United Way of Lewis County, Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Providence Hospital Foundation and a continued list of organizations, and as contracted event producer for Lewis County and other entities, I have worked side-by-side with Fund or enjoyed her participation in events numerous times. Each and every time, I have found Mrs. Fund to have the best interests of the community top-priority. She was always very energetic and goal-oriented, making her a pleasure to work with.
Mrs. Fund is very active in her community, and knows it well. With my family’s farm located along the Newaukum River, I have personally seen Mrs. Fund roll up her sleeves and go to bat for the community regarding flood control issues. On any given day you can find Fund in a barn supporting 4-H and FFA kids, at a parade or community event, in East county supporting businesses or at the Lewis County Historical Museum helping to preserve the history of the county; not as a politician — as a community member.
Mrs. Fund has a very good track record for keeping Lewis County going strong and when reelected, would continue to work hard to support the best interests of the citizens of Lewis County.
Jodi L Baker
Former Lewis County resident
