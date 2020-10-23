Southwest Washington cannot afford a representative who repeatedly attempts to repeal access to affordable healthcare, especially during a pandemic. Our current representative in Congress has voted numerous times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would be devastating for thousands of Southwest Washingtonians.
Carolyn Long supports a public option, which would allow people to access health insurance from the government if they choose to.
Jaime Herrera Beutler has not held an in-person town hall in almost four years. Even during a pandemic, Carolyn has found ways to hear from the community by hosting drive-in and virtual town halls.
Carolyn Long will fight hard every single day for Southwest Washingtonians in Congress!
Joan Mason
Longview
